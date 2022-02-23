EC recognition to YSRTP

In significant development, the YSRTP established by Y S Sharmila got recognition by the Election Commission of India (ECI). This was disclosed by party senior leader Toodi Devender Reddy on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at party office, Mr. Devender Reddy said that despite adverse efforts by some sections, the registration process with ECI was completed and party reconstruction from village level will be commenced shortly.

Ms. Sharmila will also start her padayatra in the next 10 days, he added.