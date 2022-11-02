EC, police failed in orderly campaign for bypoll: TS BJP chief

The Election Commission and the police had failed in ensuring proper conduct of the election campaign for the Munugode Assembly constituency bypoll and also in controlling the violent incidents, charged Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

Accusing that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been directing them, he demanded the Ministers and TRS MLAs should be sent out of the constituency or he will have to return to stand by his partymen, he said, while talking to the media after visiting leaders injured in Tuesday’s stone pelting and in road accidents at various hospitals here.

The TRS resorted to low level politics by taking to violence as it could not accept the BJP’s acceptance among people, he claimed and charged that huge amounts of money, mutton and liquor had been supplied for the bypoll in a bid to influence the electorate.

“TRS defeat is certain and the manner in which they tried to obstruct our leaders including Eatala Rajender, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and party candidate K.Rajgopal Reddy is reprehensible. Do they have to get so desparate to win a bypoll?,” he said.

Earlier late on Tuesday night, Mr. Sanjay Kumar met Mr. Rajender and enquired about the attack on him and observed it only reflected the ruling party’s fear of defeat. He also demanded KCR to solve the land registration issues of the Munugode people living in L.B. Nagar.

In a separate statement, Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of Telangana for ignoring to pay his respect to former Prime Minister P.V.Narasimha Rao’s statue on the Necklace Road after he had garlanded the statue of his grandmother and another ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi a short distance away.