EC orders criminal case against municipal chairperson

HYDERABAD

28 March 2021 22:18 IST

Her name was not on the electoral roll, she impersonated to cast vote

The Election Commission on Sunday ordered registration of a criminal case against Tandur Municipal Chairperson Thatikonda Swapna for casting a fake vote in the election to Legislative Council from graduates constituency on March 14.

The Commission held an inquiry after Congress candidate in the election G. Chinna Reddy lodged a complaint with it with proof.

