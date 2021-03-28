TelanganaHYDERABAD 28 March 2021 22:18 IST
EC orders criminal case against municipal chairperson
Her name was not on the electoral roll, she impersonated to cast vote
The Election Commission on Sunday ordered registration of a criminal case against Tandur Municipal Chairperson Thatikonda Swapna for casting a fake vote in the election to Legislative Council from graduates constituency on March 14.
The Commission held an inquiry after Congress candidate in the election G. Chinna Reddy lodged a complaint with it with proof.
