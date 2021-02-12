Telangana

EC officials inspect EVMs for Nagarjunasagar bypoll

Officials from the Election Commission have supervised the first level check (FLC) of electronic voting machines (EVMs), as part of preparedness plans for the soon-to-be scheduled byelection to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, here on Friday.

Officials from Bharat Electronics Limited, the maker of EVMs, began the FLC exercise at the EVM warehouse on the District Collectorate’s premises on Wednesday. According to officials, there are 1,480 ballot units, 740 control units and 740 VVPAT machines.

Additional Collector (Revenue) V. Chandrasekhar, officials from the Chief Electoral Officer Telangana, nodal officers and consultant for EVMs participated in the exercise.

