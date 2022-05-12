EC issues schedule for election to two RS seats

Sitting members D. Srinivas and V. Lakshmikanta Rao to retire on completion of their term

The Election Commission of India has issued schedule for election to two Rajya Sabha seats from the State which are falling vacant on June 21.

Two members D. Srinivas and V. Lakshmikanta Rao, elected under the MLAs’ quota, are retiring from the Upper House on completion of their term next month. According to the schedule, notification for filling the vacancies will be issued on May 24 and May 31 will be the last date of filing nominations. Nominations would be scrutinised on June 1 and June 3 would be the last date for their withdrawal.

Election would be held on June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of votes would take place the same day in the evening. The EC said that the election process should be completed before June 13 and directed that for the purpose of making preferences on the ballot paper, integrated violet colour sketch pens provided by the returning officer should be used. No other pen should be used under any circumstances, the EC said in a press release.

The Commission had directed that the broad guidelines of COVID-19 should be followed during the entire process and the government should depute a senior officer to ensure that the instructions regarding COVID containment measures were complied with.