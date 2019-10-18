‘EC is acting against the TRS in Huzurnagar’

Last of the 119 candidates of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to get a B-Form in December 2018, Shanampudi Saidireddy also got a pat on the back post his defeat, and instant renomination now, from party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao. A first-timer, he was 7,466 votes short to unseat five-time legislator and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Also a Canadian citizen and hotel entrepreneur till 2015, the 44-year-old returned to Telangana and took up politics. He fights Congress candidate N. Padmavati Reddy, ‘among other players’, now. Excerpts from a post-lunch chat at Kalmalacheruvu, Garidepally.

You have registered a shocking surprise with your performance in 2018 Assembly elections, how do you see the contest now?

I would have won the contest then itself, but Uttam Kumar Reddy’s fake promises that he would become the Chief Minister, and a poll survey, misled at least 5% voters. This contest is only about development. People are waiting for development that was shelved by him six years ago. I will win the election hands down.

Although you had a head start, your campaigns slumped briefly after the road show by TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao. Two MCC cases filed against you and the EC transferring the SP the same day set you back?

That one road show by Mr. Rama Rao was a big boost, voluntarily many came to join the party the next day. And actually, road shows are stopping me from visiting villages and meeting people, that’s why KTR’s three-day tour of the constituency was cancelled. Regarding the SP transfer and other developments we maintained our strategic silence, but we clearly understand that the EC acted at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

You are saying that the EC is acting partially against TRS?

Wherever I go campaigning, three shadow teams follow me, and none for the Congress or the BJP. While there were already two Election Observers, what was the need to appoint a retired IRS officer B.R. Balakrishnan, known for his record, as Special Observer.

They are creating a fear situation with cases, want to postpone the election citing bad report. In fact, Mr. Balakrishnan toured along with me to three villages but found nothing adverse.

The Election Commission is acting against the TRS in Huzurnagar, but we will prove ourselves by the mandate of people.

How do you rate the development in Huzurnagar?

Zero in the past six years. It was as if there was no MLA for Huzunagar, and I noticed issues, brought ₹ 100 crore funding and made people work. Repairs of internal roads, anganwadi buildings and drainage system are in progress. In all Huzurnagar got ₹ 25 crore, Nereducherla ₹ 10 crore and another ₹ 58 crore of the Mineral Development Fund. Several works are in progress.

And implementation of TRS welfare measures and poll promises?

Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24-hour electricity were implemented best here, since Huzurnagar has most farmers in Suryapet district. Mission Kakatiya and Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak are also success stories.

Mission Bhagiratha is in good progress. And in a way, other welfare initiatives like 2BHK housing and land for Dalits didn’t do well due to lack of MLA’s participation.

If elected, what would be your plan for Huzurnagar ?

I will ask Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao garu for a list of things when he is here on Thursday. There are about 35, 000 unemployed youth, we want a multi-skill centre, sanctions for 2BHKs, 12 new lift systems to irrigate 40-50% tail-end area, a few industrial parks and funding for town and village development.

We are expecting close to one lakh audience for the meeting, his address would set all things straight.