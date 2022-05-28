EC asks registered unrecognised parties to file reports

The Election Commission has asked the registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) in Telangana to submit their financial reports, audited annual accounts and election expenditure statements for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 years within 30 days to avoid consequential action.

In a press release, Chief Electoral Office of Telangana Bhuddha Prakash Jyoti said on Saturday that several RUPPs in the State have failed to comply with various legal and regulatory provisions of the Election Commission, such ash submitting their financial reports – contribution reports, audited annual accounts with auditor report and election expenditure statements in case of those who have contested the general election to Telangana State Legislative Assembly in 2018 and House of People (Lok Sabha) in 2019 as also other by-elections held in the State.

He pointed out that they did not submit the reports for the year 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. Further, the RUPPs have been told to update their details of office bearers including authorised signatories for financial transactions, change of address and Permanent Account Number. They were required to be communicated to the Election Commission of India at New Delhi.

The CEO told the RUPPs to submit the compliance reports and other details as sought by the EC to the office of CEO Telangana in 30 days.

(eom)