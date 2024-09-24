GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EBC reservations in MBBS/BDS, PG medical courses as per MCI guidelines: Advocate General to HC

Published - September 24, 2024 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Tuesday informed Telangana High Court that it will provide reservation to economically weaker section of the society in MBBS/BDS and post-graduate medical courses for the academic year 2024-25.

Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy informed the HC that the reservation would be enforced as per the guidelines prescribed by the Medical Council of India. The AG informed this to a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao which was adjudicating a writ petition seeking a direction to the government over a representation requesting for implementation of reservations for students belonging to Economically Backward Classes in medical courses.

In the backdrop of the submission made by the AG in the matter, the bench disposed of the petition.

September 24, 2024

