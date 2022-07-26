Eatala’s talk of taking on KCR is out of fear: TRS

Ruling party legislators say he’s practising bankrupt politics

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has observed that Huzurabad MLA and BJP leader Eatala Rajender has come to a conclusion now that he can’t win again from Huzurabad and that is the reason he is singing the tune of contesting against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Gajwel.

Government Whips Balka Suman and Guvvala Balaraju, MLAs K.P. Vivekanand, Jajula Surender, Nomula Bhagath and Mutha Gopal and MLCs M.S. Prabhakar Rao and Dande Vittal said here on Tuesday that people were laughing at his histrionics as he was practising ‘shikhandi’, an androgynous character in the epic Mahabharata, and resorting to mudslinging on TRS that had given him political life.

He was made an MLA and a Minister subsequently from nowhere as he was not even a ward member before 2004 and in the shade of his political life he had spread his business, the TRS leaders said addressing a press conference here. Claiming himself to be a Communist, Mr. Rajender had become a communalist now and he was trying to gain publicity with his talk of contesting against KCR, if the BJP leadership ordered him.

Alleging that BJP and Congress had become factories for making Telangana betrayers, the TRS leaders said leaders of the two parties appeared to be more interested in politics and posts when people were impacted by floods and the TRS machinery was busy in relief work. Accusing Mr. Rajender of encroaching on lands of SC and BC farmers, the TRS leaders said they would expose him on his misdeeds and distribute the encroached lands among the poor.

Stating that Mr. Rajender had won the Huzurabad by-election with BJP-Congress nexus, they said he was talking about contesting from Gajwel out of the fear that he was certain to lose at Huzurabad this time and asked him to re-contest the seat if he had belief in himself and his win. On Mr. Rajender’s talk of 20 TRS MLAs being in touch with BJP, they said coming days would witness BJP leaders joining TRS.

The TRS leaders also criticised the Governor for making “political comments” and suggested that the Governor join active politics of BJP and talk about KCR’s entry of national politics and other political issues.