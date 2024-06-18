GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eatala vows to be accessible

Published - June 18, 2024 03:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader Eatala Rajender. File.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender. File. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

BJP Malkajgiri MP elect and former Minister Eatala Rajender has vowed to be accessible to the people of his constituency and take up the long pending civic problems of the area including ensuring proper MMTS suburban trains connectivity, extension of metro rail till Medchal, flyover from Jubilee Bus Station to Shamirpet, Cantonment roads and so on.

He told a felicitation meeting held at Macha Bolarum that he was grateful for the overwhelming majority with which he was elected and assured them there will be no need for the people to re-apply their grievances to him if they had already submitted those, stated a press release on Monday.

