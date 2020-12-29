Eatala seeks supply of medical devices at lower cost

Seeks support for efforts to provide services to people opting for organ transplantations

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has requested representatives of companies which manufacture medical devices to support the government in its efforts to provide medical services to people who opt for organ transplantation and other health complications.

Some organ transplantations cost around ₹30 lakh to ₹40 lakh in private hospitals. However, the services are provided free of cost at government hospitals.

At a meeting held at the State Health Campus in Koti on Tuesday, he has appealed the representatives to provide good machines at lesser price. A proposal to buy three MRI machines, 11 CT scan machines, and three cardiac cathlabs was prepared. Technical details, maintenance and costs were discussed at the meeting.

Mr Rajender has suggested that it is better to buy machines which are used to provide services to large number of patients.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s managing director Chandrasekhar Redddy, Director of Medical Education K Ramesh Reddy, superintendents of tertiary care government hospitals and heads of medical departments in the hospitals.

At another meeting, the initiative to construct five operation theatres (OT) for organ transplantations at Gandhi Hospital was discussed.

The OTs would be built at a cost of ₹35 crore. Mr Rajender said liver and kidney transplantations would be offered at Gandhi Hospital in nine months.

This is not the first time the announcement about the OTs was made. The initiative is being mulled from at least two years.