Eatala, Rajgopal Reddy speak their hearts out with Amit Shah and Nadda

June 24, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP senior leader and MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who met party national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Saturday, did not mince words in expressing displeasure over the party’s silence on the perception created about its closeness with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

Mr. Rajender and Mr. Rajgopal Reddy were called to New Delhi for discussions with rumours floating around that they might leave the party as the BJP was no longer serious to fight the BRS. During the discussion for over an hour, the leaders apparently made it clear that unless some seriousness in the fight with the BRS was infused people were not willing to believe the BJP.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP general secretaries Sunil Bansal and B.L. Santosh were present at the meeting. The two leaders were said to have spoken their hearts out in front of Mr. Amit Shah that unless some serious steps were taken in Telangana there was no way the party can revive.

The duo apparently told the top leadership that pressure from their followers was immense to change the party due to the non-serious approach of the BJP towards the BRS. Now convincing their followers was beyond their reach as many had already decided their future course of action.

Sources said the duo put three suggestions before Mr. Nadda to send a strong signal to the party leaders and the cadre. These include changes in the state leadership, taking action against BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla in the Delhi liquor case and giving the responsibility of campaign committee to Mr. Rajender as promised earlier.

Sources close to the two leaders said they expressed their unhappiness with the way they were ignored by both central and state leadership despite putting their political careers at risk by resigning from their parties and joining the BJP. Mr. Amit Shah reportedly asked them to stay back for another round of discussions on Sunday over strengthening the party.