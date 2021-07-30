Eatala Rajender suspends padayatra, shifted to Hyderabad

BJP leader Eatala Rajender undergoing treatment

Hyderabad

30 July 2021 20:48 IST

Doctors recommended his shifting for treatment

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eatala Rajender, who is on a ‘Praja Deevena’ (People’s Blessing) yatra in the Huzurabad constituency, fell ill while he was visiting Kondapaka village in Veenavanka mandal and was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

Mr. Rajender after resigning his membership of Assembly and Telangana Rasthra Samiti (TRS) embarked on a padayatra in his home constituency since July 19 to cover all villages before the notification was issued for byelection to elect the new legislator of the constituency. He was at Kondapaka village on Friday when he fell ill. Doctors who checked his condition found that he was suffering with fever and his blood pressure levels too varied apart from his sugar levels shooting up. They advised him to move to Hyderabad for better treatment.

BJP supporters said he was feeling unwell since morning but he continued his padayatra despite developing blisters in both the feet. He was unable to walk and quite weak for the last couple of days. Mr. Rajender has so far covered 222 Kms during the 12 days since he started the walkathon criticising Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his policies.

