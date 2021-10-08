Eatala Rajender should get credit for ‘Dalit Bandhu’, says Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD

08 October 2021 22:27 IST

People are with me, says former minister

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Friday said since the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ came into vogue only because of Huzurabad byelection necessitated due to the resignation of Eatala Rajender from the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS), he deserved to be given total credit.

Addressing a meeting after the filing of nomination papers of Mr. Rajender, the Minister said this was poll between “dictatorship and democracy” with the ruling dispensation using all the official machinery at its disposal to win at any cost.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao can’t stand anyone questioning him and wants to perpetuate one family rule here. We are proud to have made him launch the scheme for the welfare of Dalits and we demand every family should get the same. We need Mr. Rajender in the Assembly to question the government,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The TRS has been spending hundreds of crores of rupees and foisting false cases against the BJP yet the people are going to teach a lesson just like they had shown in the Dubbak bypoll and the GHMC elections. Mr. Reddy found fault with the CM for having denied promising three acres to the Dalits in the floor of the Assembly and charged him of changing the tune as per convenience. “People are desiring a change and we are confident of dethroning the TRS and coming to power in next Assembly election,” he said

He also took the opportunity to deny any step-motherly treatment from the Centre to TS and accused Mr. Rao and family of carrying out a false propaganda reeling out the number of schemes being funded highways to welfare projects.

Mr. Rajender said people of his constituency had already decided to back him irrespective of any kind of sops being offered by the TRS. “I request all democratic minded people, those who had participated in the separate State agitation and like minded to campaign against the arrogance of power of Mr. Rao and ensure my victory”, he said. TS Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others were present.