Eatala Rajender questions need for early elections

November 20, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister Eatala Rajender questioned the need for early polls when the people’s mandate is for five years.

“If you do not have the ability to administer four crore Telangana people, how can you aim to rule 135 crore people of the country?” he asked in an obvious reference to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Kodad, he sought to know if KCR wanted to show the entire country on how to win elections by buying votes and accused the TRS government of failing the people in not ensuring welfare schemes for the targeted sections.

“People owning farmhouses, IAS officers, real estate developers and those owning huge chunks of land are getting Rythu Bandhu, unlike earlier when white ration card holders were the beneficiaries,” he said. After luring Opposition MLAs with posts and other inducements, KCR has been talking of protecting democracy which is like the “devil quoting the scriptures”, he ridiculed.

“People have a right to know what was offered to the Congress MLAs when they switched parties. Why is the intelligentsia keeping quiet when dissent has been crushed here?” he wondered.

The TRS Government is among the most corrupt regimes in the country and the manner in which money was spent in the recent bypoll showed sufficient indication of the ill-gotten wealth of the ruling party, he added.