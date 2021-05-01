Eatala Rajender for probe into land grab charges against minister

Mr. Eatala spoke to media after Chief Minister K. Chancrasekhar Rao asked the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to order a full-fledged probe against the complaints of land grabbing

Senior TRS leader and Health Minister Eatala Rajender has asked the State government to institute inquiries by the highest agencies in the country or a sitting judge to prove land grabbing charges against him.

“I am ready to face any inquiry, be it by a sitting judge or by the reputed agencies in the country. Let a full scale probe be conducted so as to bring out the facts,” the Minister said at a late evening press conference on Friday. Stating that he had won six times from the constituency because of the credibility he enjoys among the people, he asserted that he was ready to take “sanyas” if the allegations against him were proved.

Mr. Eatala spoke to media after Chief Minister K. Chancrasekhar Rao asked the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to order a full-fledged probe against the complaints of land grabbing in Achapuram of Masaipet mandal of Medak district received from the assignees.

A group of assignees complained that the Minister and his followers threatened them to part with their lands which were taken over for expansion of a poultry and hatchery unit allegedly owned by the Minister. Mr. Eatala said he was known for his struggle against exploitation of weaker sections and was prepared to face any inquiry even if it was by a sitting judge.

“The government is extending hundreds of crores of incentives to industry, but I never thought of availing of such benefits. I asked the CMO secretary about the modalities for acquisition of lands for expansion without seeking any concessions even though they were offered to me,” he said.

The Minister said he was prepared for any kind of probe as people know his character since the commencement of the Telangana agitation from when he had fought for many things. “People know Rajender cannot be lured by posts or properties. A section of people are indulging in character assassination and maligning my image,” he said adding that people would not believe this concocted stories as they were aware of his integrity.

Mr. Rajender explained that the lands in question were the ones which were barren and the owners requested him to show a way out from these properties. Lands pertaining to the hatcheries were purchased at ₹6 lakh an acre and the promoters had later approached the banks for ₹100 crore loan for expansion after the hatchery turned profitable.

Since there were assignment lands involved, the promoters sought the cooperation of the Industries department and then approached the Chief Minister’s Office. “The owners signed agreements voluntarily. We had more than 120 acres land before 2004,” he said. He said he had purchased and sold lands including those in the Chief Minister’s constituency Gajwel properties

Mr. Rajender wondered why people who garnered hundreds of crores in a single generation were not being questioned and said he had never spoken against the government or its policies.