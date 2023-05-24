Eatala Rajender demands GO 111 for protecting twin reservoirs to prevent capital from flooding

May 24, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has demanded that the government cancel the decision to lift GO 111 issued for protection of twin reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar as it would “disturb the ecological balance leading to sinking of the capital region” on Wednesday.

The scrapping of the official order restraining construction activity near the water bodies or on the feeder channels was only to usurp the freed lands, he charged and pointed out that the reservoirs were not meant just for meeting the drinking water needs but to serve as balancing lakes also to avert sudden flooding of the twin cities too, he told a press conference at his residence in Shamirpet.

Such was nature’s fury that excess water from the Kaleshwaram irrigation project had inundated thousands of acres and flooding of the pump houses breaking the walls last year, the same fate awaits Hyderabad if the reservoirs are not protected, he warned. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after singing paeans about Vikarabad air and water was now bent on destroying the ecology for real estate gains, he charged.

The BJP leader claimed to have never lobbied for any party post and left it to the central leadership to take any decision during the current election as it deemed fit. There was much speculation about the party leadership in light of the the current president Bandi Sanjay Kumar completing his tenure. “I have never complained or fought with anyone. We have been going to Delhi to talk to the central leaders either of our own volition or on invitation to keep them informed of the happenings here,” he maintained.

Mr. Rajender said the Congress reputation had taken a hit after its MLAs shifted their allegiance to the TRS/BRS after both 2014/18 elections, hence he advised TS Congress chief Revanth Reddy to protect his turf first.