Eatala praises services of doctors in public health
TPHDA meeting held
The doctors who have come from poor background and those who want to serve the poor are working in villages and tribal regions, said Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender at a meeting held by Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) at Koti on Tuesday. He said that those who are working in Primary Health Centres (PHC) are providing medical services to the poor.
