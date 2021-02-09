Eatala praises services of doctors in public health

HYDERABAD

09 February 2021 22:01 IST

TPHDA meeting held

The doctors who have come from poor background and those who want to serve the poor are working in villages and tribal regions, said Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender at a meeting held by Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) at Koti on Tuesday. He said that those who are working in Primary Health Centres (PHC) are providing medical services to the poor.

Advertising

Advertising