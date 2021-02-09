Telangana

Eatala praises services of doctors in public health

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Eatala Rajendar.   | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The doctors who have come from poor background and those who want to serve the poor are working in villages and tribal regions, said Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender at a meeting held by Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) at Koti on Tuesday. He said that those who are working in Primary Health Centres (PHC) are providing medical services to the poor.

