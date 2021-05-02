Eatala not director of hatchery as noted in Collector’s report

Survey numbers in Collector’s report differed with those cited by Jamuna Hatcheries

The company master data with the Registrar of Companies about Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited owned by former Minister Eatala Rajender’s family disclosed that Mr. Rajender was not at all a director of the firm.

The directors included Mr. Rajender’s wife Jamuna, their son Nithin Reddy and daughter-in-law Kshamitha Loka.

The company was incorporated on February 23, 2018, with an authorised capital of ₹10 crore and paid up capital of ₹9.60 crore. While Ms. Jamuna and Mr. Nithin were directors right from incorporation of the firm, Ms. Kshamitha was included on May 20, 2020. It was a company limited by shares.

This being the status, the report of Medak Collector A. Harish to the government said the inquiry led by him showed “some of the assigned land was found in possession of Jamuna Hatcheries Limited represented by Eatala Rajender, Honourable Minister, and Smt. Jamuna w/o Nithin Reddy”.

The report also said it was observed that 66 acres and one gunta of assigned land in survey numbers 97 of Hakimpet village and survey numbers of 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82 and 130 of Atchampet village was illegally occupied. Jamuna Hatcheries constructed some sheds and buildings and laid a road through the land.

On the contrary, all the survey numbers mentioned by the Collector differed with those cited by Jamuna Hatcheries in its letter to the former while denying that it had grabbed land. The company said it purchased land in survey numbers 55, 111, 123, 124, 126, 127, 128, 129 and 130.

In only two survey numbers, 81 and 130, cited by the Collector, the company purchased eight acres and 36 guntas from a vendor Seetha Rama Rao.