Eatala meets Himantha Biswa?

Sources said Mr. Rajender is feeling uncomfortable in the party as he is still being viewed as an outsider by the traditional BJP leaders and the cadre despite his best efforts

June 11, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Eatala Rajender, MLA, BJP National Executive Member.

Eatala Rajender, MLA, BJP National Executive Member. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Eatala Rajender reportedly met Assam Chief Minister Himantha Biswa in Guwahati on Saturday to present his case in the ongoing tussle between the leaders in Telangana.

Mr. Rajender, who had a darshan at the famous Kamakhya temple in the morning, apparently met Mr. Biswa in the afternoon and returned to Hyderabad by evening. Though there is no confirmation on what he discussed and what would be the role of Mr. Biswa in the present situation, it is being learned that Mr. Rajender explained his journey with the BJP after exiting the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and getting elected as MLA on the BJP ticket.

Sources said Mr. Rajender is feeling uncomfortable in the party as he is still being viewed as an outsider by the traditional BJP leaders and the cadre despite his best efforts. The ongoing alleged tussle with the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar also came up for discussion with the Assam Chief Minister. However, Mr. Rajender’s detractors said there was nothing political about the visit and it was just confined to praying at the Kamakhya temple.

