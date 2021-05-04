Eatala lashes out at KCR again

Former minister reiterates ill-treatment of Cabinet colleagues by Telangana Chief Minister

Former minister Eatala Rajender, who is facing allegations of encroachment of assignment and endowments lands, has targeted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the second day in a row by stating that even Cabinet members did not get an opportunity to go and meet the Chief Minister in Pragathi Bhavan.

Speaking to newspersons at Huzurabad on Tuesday before holding a meeting with his followers he said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao believed in people and righteousness till 2014 but left them immediately after assuming charge as the Chief Minister. Known as ‘Telangana Gandhi’, KCR was acting with vengeance against him based on wrong suggestions and false reports, he alleged.

“Instead of targeting me, he (KCR) could have as well called me and told to quit. I would have happily resigned,” Mr. Rajender said and clarified he never aspired to become the Chief Minister but always wished that KCR’s son K.T. Rama Rao would succeed him.

Elaborating on the ill-treatment to ministers in Pragathi Bhavan, Mr. Rajender recollected that when some ministers, including him, went there to meet the Chief Minister they were not allowed to meet him. Unable to stand the ill-treatment Gangula Kamalakar had commented to him as to how a Chief Minister could be so arrogant, Mr. Rajender said.

Stating that people know the background of every politician, Mr. Rajender said he was being victimised without any reason. He attributed the decision to a rumour that he (Eatala) was planning to become the Chief Minister. Earlier in the day, Mr. Rajender spoke to several non-resident Indians from Telangana, who extended support to him, over video-conference.

Meanwhile, TRS-NRI founder Anil Kurmachalam, in a statement, said the NRIs with whom Mr. Rajender had spoken on Tuesday were not members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and in fact were antagonistic to the TRS and affiliated to other political parties.