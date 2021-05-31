Eatala gets BJP invite

Eatala Rajendar

HYDERABAD

31 May 2021 23:18 IST

Expelled TRS Minister to take a decision shortly

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday evening invited expelled TRS Minister Eatala Rajender to join the party at their meeting in New Delhi.

Sources said Mr. Rajender was positive to the invitation and promised to take a decision shortly. Mr. Nadda expressed the resolve of the BJP to fight it out against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao politically.

They added that Mr. Rajender might announce the decision after taking his followers into confidence. He will visit Huzurabad, his constituency, in five or six days and then resign as MLA as well as from the party to join the BJP.

The meeting with Mr. Nadda was also attended by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party in-charge of State Tarun Chugg and former MP G.Vivek Venkatswamy.