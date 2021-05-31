Telangana

Eatala gets BJP invite

Eatala Rajendar  

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday evening invited expelled TRS Minister Eatala Rajender to join the party at their meeting in New Delhi.

Sources said Mr. Rajender was positive to the invitation and promised to take a decision shortly. Mr. Nadda expressed the resolve of the BJP to fight it out against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao politically.

They added that Mr. Rajender might announce the decision after taking his followers into confidence. He will visit Huzurabad, his constituency, in five or six days and then resign as MLA as well as from the party to join the BJP.

The meeting with Mr. Nadda was also attended by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party in-charge of State Tarun Chugg and former MP G.Vivek Venkatswamy.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2021 11:19:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/eatala-gets-bjp-invite/article34693122.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY