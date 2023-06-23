Eatala dubs BRS dispensation as ‘repressive regime’

June 23, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajendar has alleged that the ruling BRS leaders were resorting to intimidating tactics to muzzle the voices of dissent in Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

“Despite facing a humiliating defeat in the 2021 Huzurabad bypoll after spending around ₹600 crore, the ruling BRS is still unleashing a repressive regime,” Mr. Rajendar alleged while speaking to the media in Huzurabad on Thursday.

A ruling party leader with the patronage of the persons at the helm in the State issued veiled threats to two personnel of separate news channels for posting videos based on the feedback from people about a meeting of the ruling party on social media in the last two days, he charged.

“It is high time the BRS leadership should restrain its leaders from such highhanded behaviour,” he said, demanding that the police should take stringent action against such “unruly elements.”

Alleging that the implementation of Dalit Bandhu was fraught with corruption and nepotism, he demanded that the benefits of the scheme be extended to all the Dalit families in the constituency above political considerations.

“All BC communities be covered under the recently launched ₹1 lakh financial assistance scheme and an opportunity be given to enable all the eligible persons to apply for the scheme,” he further demanded.

Responding to a question, Mr Rajendar said, “I never maintain groups and hold grudge against anyone. I always work with diligence to accomplish the assigned task.” “Those averse to me spread disinformation,” he added.

