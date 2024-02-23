Eatala demands Govt to give land titles to tribals

February 23, 2024 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender has appealed to the Congress Government to provide titles to the tribals undertaking cultivation on the forest lands and lambasted the previous BRS regime under Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of “cheating” the tribals.

Participating in the ongoing ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ of the party on Thursday, he said those doing “Podu cultivation” should be protected and draconian measures were uncalled for. The KCR Government’s controversial ‘Dharani’ revenue portal had removed column 13 by which the tribals were denied their land rights, he explained.

Since the Congress Government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had promised to help the tribals and had already put on hold the portal, it should take steps immediately to restore the farm rights to them as they have been cultivating the lands for generations, he demanded.

Mr. Rajender stated that because of the Dharani portal where their respective names were missing, the tribal farmers were not getting loans, do not get proper water supply or were eligible for the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme of the Government. The KCR Government promised the moon for the tribals but had failed to provide adequate water supply for their farms as irrigation canals were not constructed and the houses construction did not even begin.

“People taught KCR a lesson for failing to fulfil any of his promises and elected the Congress Party to power but it too has made false promises during the last elections. The Chief Minister is aware the treasury is empty yet he continues to talk of ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver and his government has failed to fulfil any of the six guarantees,” he maintained.

The ex-Minister challenged that if Mr. Revanth Reddy takes up the loan waiver in one go, he will quit politics for good and also claimed that even ₹5 lakh crore budget will not be sufficient to fulfil the 66 promises made by the Congress Party to the TS people. The Government has collected applications for implementing welfare schemes to continue to dangle the carrot because of the General Elections, he cadded,

