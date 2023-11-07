Eatala confident of BJP win with ‘absolute majority’ in Telangana

November 07, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP Election Campaign Management Committee chairman Eatala Rajender has expressed confidence that his party will win an absolute majority in the forthcoming Assembly elections winning more than 61 seats “irrespective of what the media or others” said.

At a ‘Meet the Press’ programme hosted by the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) on Monday, he also said that he has been receiving overwhelming support and response from the Backward Classes ever since the party leadership had announced about a person from among them being made the Chief Minister.

“BCs are ready to support the BJP shedding aside their ideologies and political differences because a historic opportunity awaits us. Our party alone is capable of ensuring that a person from the BCs becomes the next chief minister after it is elected to power,” he said.

The BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in the twin cities on November 7 is also to reinforce the party’s commitment to making a BC as the chief minister. “Mr.Modi is known to keep his word. None of the other parties — Congress or BRS — has given a chance to a BC or from the weaker sections to become CM here since independence,” he charged.

The Central Cabinet has accommodated as many as 27 Ministers from among the BCs and other underprivileged sections. He claimed to have information that an exclusive Ministry for the Welfare of the BCs will be also established.

Questioned about the lack of a single person from the minority community in the Ministry, Mr.Rajender quoted the RSS chief of stating that the country cannot progress leaving out a significant section of society and Mr.Modi gave confidence to the minorities with his ‘development for all without discrimination’ slogan.

“Political ideologies are dynamic and they keep changing. We also have excellent relations with the Gulf nations,” he said. The former Minister after castigating the BRS government for its various failures pointed out that he has come from the ranks having participated in the separate state agitation and served as Finance and Health Minister, hence he was aware of the state of affairs in Telangana

“I know what needs to be done to improve the situation. Right now the financial position is poor with the government dependent on liquor and land sales. I am not against welfare for the poor but we should not promise unimplementable sops,” he clarified.

The BJP promises two pensions in each household, two-bedroom housing for the poor, efficient paddy procurement, ₹5 lakh life insurance to each family, education and health to be made available for all, if it gets the people’s mandate, he added.