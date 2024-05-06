Eatala and KCR two sides of same coin, says Revanth 

May 06, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy termed BJP’s Malkajgiri MP candidate Eatala Rajender and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao as two sides of the same coin, and accused Mr. Rajender of aiding BRS leaders, including former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, in looting the State’s funds.

As part of election campaign here on Monday, Mr. Revanth Reddy along with party MP candidates — Danam Nagender and Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy — and other leaders, addressed corner meetings in Amberpet, Uppal, and Secunderabad.

Speaking at the meetings he promised to work towards endorsing Congress candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency Danam Nagender for Union Cabinet berth, if he wins the seat. He highlighted Hyderabad’s global stature during the Congress-led governance under late Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy, during which period Danam Nagender served as minister.

At the Amberpet meeting, Mr. Revanth Reddy accused sitting MP and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy of neglecting the development of Secunderabad. He contrasted this with the significant progress witnessed during Danam Nagender’s tenure as minister under YS Rajashekhara Reddy. Reddy alleged that neither Mr. Kishan Reddy nor BJP’s then-State president Bandi Sanjay secured Central government funds for flood relief in 2021. He expressed intentions to lobby Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to appoint Nagender as a Union Cabinet minister should Congress assume power. Reddy urged the public to ensure Nagender’s victory.

Subsequently, at the Uppal meeting, Reddy accused BRS of colluding with BJP to support Eatala Rajender’s victory. He flayed Mr. Rajender for facilitating the misappropriation of public funds as Finance Minister in the KCR government, particularly in the construction of irrigation projects like the Kaleshwaram project and CSR funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a meeting under Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency limits, Mr. Reddy highlighted the secondary treatment of Cantonment residents under the Cantonment Board’s rule. He advocated for merging the Cantonment area into the GHMC and stressed the importance of securing victory for Congress candidate Sri Ganesh. He also urged the voters to vote for Congress MP candidate Sunitha Mahender Reddy.

