Eatala accuses KCR of having orchestrated attack on him

Former Minister and BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of having orchestrated the attacks against him and other party workers at Munugode on Tuesday and said the latter would be held responsible if he was harmed in any way.

“There was a definite design behind the attack on me as several attempts were made before also. The TRS leaders had no business to come to our meeting spot but they attacked us, perhaps with an attempt to kill me. I would have been hit on the head if not for my gunman Anjaneyalu and my public relations officer Chaitanya. They both suffered injuries,” he said on Wednesday.

At a press conference held at the state office, Mr. Rajender pointed out that Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy himself was obstructed during the campaign as also his wife Jamuna when she was campaigning in her own village. “

“During the Telangana agitation, we used to travel without fear even during midnight, but now there is no guarantee of returning home safe under this murderous and vengeful TRS regime. There is a limit to everything and the ruling party should not forget that I am in a party which is ruling the country,” he warned.

The former Minister said that KCR bore a personal grudge against him ever since he had won the Huzurabad election and has not been allowing him to speak in the Legislative Assembly too. “The Chief Minister seemed to have put his complete faith in money and liquor once he had realised that the ground was slipping beneath his feet. Gun licences have been issued indiscriminately in Munugode to threaten Opposition but the BJP is not going to run away in fear,” he asserted.

Mr. Rajender criticised the police for their role during the campaign. “What is the police doing? DGP M. Mahender Reddy had a reputation earlier but now has lost the moral authority as he is not able to protect his own personnel and police vehicles were seen providing escort to TRS vehicles carrying cash and liquor,” he charged. He appealed to the Munugode people to see through the CM’s promise of building roads and hospitals within a fortnight when his government has neglected the constituency for the last eight years.

Meanwhile, a party delegation including senior leaders N. Indrasena Reddy, S. Prakash Reddy, G. Rama Rao and N.V.Subash met the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and urged action be taken against TRS MLC P. Rajeshwar Reddy for allegedly leading the attack on Mr. Rajender and his wife at Palivela village in which five persons including three party workers were injured in the stone pelting. It also wanted the EC to ensure outsiders do not overstay in the constituency for a peaceful poll.