Easy win, but short of target margin

TRS winning Warangal (SC) Parliament seat was no surprise, except that it may not be another record majority as claimed by the party.

Its candidate Pasunuri Dayakar was leading by 3.46 lakh votes till reports last came in.

During the by-election held to the seat in 2015, Mr. Dayakar won by a record majority of 4,59,229 votes.

In 2015 by-elections after elected TRS candidate Kadiyam Srihari resigned, Mr. Dayakar had polled 6,15,544 against Congress’ Sarvey Satyanarayana who secured 1,56,315 votes.

Mr. Dayakar said welfare schemes being implemented by TRS helped him win again. “There are several ongoing projects in the constituency such as Textile Park, Outer Ring Road and other Central government projects. I will strive to bring more Central funds for development,” he added.