GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Easter celebrated with religious fervour across Hyderabad

March 31, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HDYERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Christians attend an Easter mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral at Gunfoundry in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Christians attend an Easter mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral at Gunfoundry in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

“The belief of all Christians is dependent on the Resurrection. If there was no Resurrection, there would be no Christianity,” said Raja Hebel of Raja Faith Ministries, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

The message and the purpose of the Resurrection of Jesus (Easter), the actor-turned-pastor said quoting from the New Testament of the Bible, is to believe fully what Jesus said: “I am the Resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.”

Mr. Raja’s sermon as the guest pastor was not unique to the Church of South India (CSI) at Mettuguda, but common to all churches and Christians on Sunday.

Churchgoers, dressed up for ‘the most important day in the Christian calendar’, thronged houses of worship in the city, starting 5 a.m.

Amid songs of rejoice, meditating in prayers and the Easter message, the pre-dawn services at several churches were houseful with families in full attendance.

For churches under the CSI, such as Holy Trinity Church, Bollarum, CSI Wesley Church, Clock Tower and St. Thomas SPG Telugu Pastorate, Secunderabad, the sunrise services began around 4.30 a.m. At the CSI Garrison Wesley Church, Bishop Emeritus Rev. P. Surya Prakash delivered the Resurrection message.

According to Navin Solomon, a lead pastor at Methodist Church in Shankerpally mandal, about 150-200 members of the church went around the place of worship around 5.15 a.m. singing songs of praise. A special guest was invited to share the day’s message.

Several churches conducted the second round of Easter service, which started around 9.30 a.m. Celebrations were also visual, such as through special skits, song and dance, and clothing, as well as gastronomical such as indulging in elaborate breakfasts dominated by eggs and bread, and feasts shared among church members, families and local communities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.