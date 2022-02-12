Earth Warriors to be honoured by KPR Foundation

The KPR Foundation established by noted environmentalist Prof. K. Purushotham Reddy will recognise Earth Warriors who have been individually contributions towards Sustainable Development to mark the 50 years of KPR’s contribution to environmental issues on February 14.

The KPR Foundation Founder Trustee, R. Dileep Reddy said that Prof. K. Purushotham Reddy undertook a mission to protest injustice, educate youth and masses and strived to change the system of governance. To recognise his services in the last 50 years a video and publication will be also released on the day.

Mr. Dileep Reddy said the Foundation celebrates February 14 every year as Earth Leaders Day and individuals associated with the trust are inspired by the teachings and the works of Prof. Purushotham Reddy. The Trustees are the earth leaders who have been contributing to Sustainable Development within their respective subjective domains and interest. The programme will be held at Ravirala, near Bonguluru ORR from 2 p.m.on February 14.