Early applicants take job notifications seriously, says TSPSC analysis

February 23, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aspirants of state services and other jobs who apply in the initial days of the notification tend to take the exam more seriously than last-minute applicants who not end up making mistakes in the application forms and, sometimes, skipping the exam itself.

An interesting analysis of the various notifications released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in the last few years showed that 80% of those who applied in the first few days of the notification actually attended the exam while the figure among those filling up online forms is far less.

For example, in the Group-I services notification, only 13% of candidates applied in the first week and 40% applied in the last week of the submission date. Further, it was revealed that on the initial two days, only 3.7% of candidates applied and 22.37% of aspirants applied on the last two days. A similar trend is seen in various other important notifications like AEE, CDPO, Polytechnic lecturers, Agriculture Officer and others.

The TSPSC issued around 26 notifications in the last one year for 17,134 posts in various categories. The TSPSC encourages One Time Registration (OTR) and the data is used for other notifications, making it easy for applicants of various notifications.

TSPSC Chairman B. Janardhan Reddy said there was a tendency of making mistakes in the application form among those who submitted during the last few days in a hurry. On the other hand, those who submit online applications in the initial days are meticulous and they don’t end up with mistakes as they understand the various clauses and rules of notifications.

The inaccurate data found among the late applicants include errors in their names, parents’ details, date of birth, gender and even education qualifications. These very candidates again approach the TSPSC, seeking another opportunity or extension of time for edit options.

In a majority cases, hall tickets are downloaded in the last two days though they are hosted on the TSPSC website for a week. In fact, the TSPSC also provides details of the errors committed by candidates but they only notice them at the last minute or while writing the exam. Interestingly, these late applicants are the ones who commit major mistakes in bubbling the OMR sheet or the hall-ticket number, Dr. Janardhan Reddy said.