EAPCET/NEET/JEE coaching for govt. junior college students

The government on Friday accorded permission to the Department of Higher Education for conducting coaching classes to students of government junior colleges in the State.

According to the order issued by Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, coaching classes will be conducted for Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The said classes will begin in the current academic year.

AGTPC

Meanwhile, as per an order issued last week, the government decided to constitute an Academic Guidance, Training and Placement Cell (AGTPC) with specific roles and job chart and work allocation for each wing.

Under academic guidance, officials will prepare the academic calendar and conduct the annual academic audit. Roles also include maintaining college-wise database of staff, students and courses; monitoring of introduction of new courses, combinations, curriculum and content preparation; planning and executing student projects at college, district and State level, and organising field tours and science exhibitions to identify student talents.

Responsibilities of the training, placement and skill development wing includes organising coaching classes for various competitive examinations, students training and placements, conducting industry-institute meetings, job and apprenticeship melas, MoUs, CSR and fund-raising activities, among others.

Accorded permission

The government also accorded permission to the Director, Intermediate Education, to depute junior lectures and data entry operator/junior assistant ‘on duty’ basis for working in AGTPC, till regular arrangements are made.

For the purpose, three junior lecturer posts - one for general stream and two for vocational stream on regular basis and three data entry operator posts - will be created in the AGTPC at the office of the Director of Intermediate Education.