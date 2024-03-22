ADVERTISEMENT

EAPCET and ICET schedule revised

March 22, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The schedule for State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) and State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) has been revised in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the revised schedule for the EAPCET, agriculture and pharmacy test will be held between 9 a.m. and 12 noon and between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on on May 7 (Tuesday) and during the forenoon of May 8 (Wednesday). The engineering test will be held on May 9, 10 and 11 (Thursday to Saturday).

The ICET (for MBA and MCA courses) will be held on June 5 (Wednesday) and June 6 (Thursday), the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said in an announcement on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The EAPCET was originally scheduled for May 12 (Sunday), a day before the polling date, and the ICET on June 4 (Tuesday), the day of counting of votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US