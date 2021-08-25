EAMCET results released in Telangana

Hyderabad

25 August 2021 15:27 IST

In the engineering stream, 82.08% out of the 1,47,991 candidates qualified and in the agriculture and medical stream 92.48% of 79,009 candidates have cleared the test

Students from Andhra Pradesh dominated the top 10 ranks compared to Telangana students in the engineering stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 while Telangana students bagged maximum ranks in the agriculture and medical stream.

The results were declared on August 25 by Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy in the presence of EAMCET Convenor, A. Goverdhan; TSCHE Chairman, Prof. R. Limbadri; former Chairman, T.Papi Reddy and JNTU Vice Chancellor Katta Narsimha Reddy.

Satti Karthikeya of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh bagged the first rank in engineering stream followed by Duggineni Venkata Paneesh of Kadapa, AP and Mohammed Abdul Muqeeth of Hyderabad. Other rank holders include Ramaswamy Santosh Reddy (4th) from Nalgonda, Josyula Venkata Aditya (5th) from Hyderabad, P. Chetan Manogna Sai (6th) from Chittoor, M. Pranay (7th) from Vizianagaram in AP, Desai Sai Pranav (8th) from Nellore, AP, Savaram Divaakar Sai (9th) from Vizianagaram and Somidi Satwika Reddy (10th) from Nalgonda.

In the agriculture and medical stream, Mandava Karthikeya of Hyderabad is the topper while Emani Srinija of Ranga Reddy and Terupally Sai Koushal Reddy of Hyderabad secured the second and third ranks respectively. Other rank holders are R.Srinivasa Karthikeya (4th) from Ananthapur, Chandam Vishnu Vivek (5th) from Rajamundry, KSVV Satyanarayana Raju (6th) from East Godavari, K. Lasya Chowdary (7th) from Khammam, P. Venkata Kaushik Reddy (8th) from Vijayawada, Ravi Abhiram (9th) from Ranga Reddy and B. Veeraswamy (10th) from Nalgonda.

The Minister said that 85.70% qualified out of 2,27,000 candidates who had appeared for the examinations conducted in the CBT mode. In the engineering stream, 82.08% out of the 1,47,991 candidates qualified and in the agriculture and medical stream 92.48% of 79,009 candidates have cleared the test.

Results are available on the website ‘https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/’.