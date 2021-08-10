EAMCET results likely on Aug. 25

Counselling from August 30

Results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) in all likelihood would be released on August 25 while the first phase of admission counselling process will start from August 30.

Students will be allowed to fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification from August 30 to September 9 and the certificate verification would be done from September 4 to 11, according to the EAMCET 2021 Admissions Committee that met here on Tuesday.

Web options will be allowed from September 4 to 13 and the provisional seat allotments will be made on September 15. Students allotted seats as per their merit and choice have to pay the tuition fee and self-report online between September 15 and 20. The final phase schedule will be declared depending on the JEE admissions, according to officials.