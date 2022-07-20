EAMCET results in August first week

First session of July 19 toughest, claim students

The results of Telangana EAMCET will be released in the first week of August after the completion of the medical stream exam that is now scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31.

The engineering part of the test was completed on Wednesday with 91% of the registered candidates taking the exam during the six sessions spread over three days from July 10 to 20. Out of the 1,72,243 candidates who registered for the test 1,56,812 appeared for the exam conducted in the computer based mode.

EAMCET-2022 Convener A. Goverdhan said that they would wait for the medicine stream of the exam to be over before announcing the results. In all likelihood the results would be declared in the first week of August.

Prof. Goverdhan also said that the normalisation process would be adopted in the evaluation since the level of questions varied from session to session. Students and teachers have responded to the exam saying the morning session of the exam on July 19 was the toughest in terms of quality and the length of questions, particularly mathematics and physics. “It was tougher than JEE Main exam,” some students remarked in various groups associated with the exam.