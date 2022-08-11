EAMCET results at 11 am today

The results of the Telangana State EAMCET-2022 will be released at 11 am on August 12 (Friday) at the JNTU auditorium Kukatpally by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The results will be available on https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in immediately after declaration of the results. The engineering part of the test was conducted from July 18 to 21 and 1,56,812 students attended it. The medical and agriculture stream was conducted on July 30 and 31 with 80,575 candidates taking the test.

The EAMCET Committee met on Thursday at JNTU and finalised the results after taking into account the objections raised on the questions and the normalisation process to be adopted for the final marks. It was attended by V Karuna, Secretary of Higher Education, Prof. R. Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU, and EAMCET Convener Goverdhan.

A separate notification will be given for engineering admission schedule later.