EAMCET notification on Feb 19

Notification for the Telangana EAMCET will be released on February 19 and online applications will be accepted from February 21 to March 30.

TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy and EAMCET Convenor A. Goverdhan, who released the schedule here said that applications can be submitted with a penal fee of ₹500 till April 6; with a fine of ₹1000 till April 13.

Candidates missing these dates can submit the forms till April 20 with a fine of ₹5,000 and till April 27 with a fine of ₹10,000. Changes can be made online application forms from March 31 to April 3. Candidates would be allowed to download the hall-tickets from April 20 to May 1.

As announced earlier, engineering part of the EAMCET will be held on May 4, 5 and 6 while the test for agriculture and veterinary sciences will be held on May 9 and 11.