EAMCET notification on Feb 19

Notification for the Telangana EAMCET will be released on February 19 and online applications will be accepted from February 21 to March 30.
TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy and EAMCET Convenor A. Goverdhan, who released the schedule here said that applications can be submitted with a penal fee of ₹500 till April 6; with a fine of ₹1000 till April 13.
Candidates missing these dates can submit the forms till April 20 with a fine of ₹5,000 and till April 27 with a fine of ₹10,000. Changes can be made online application forms from March 31 to April 3. Candidates would be allowed to download the hall-tickets from April 20 to May 1.
As announced earlier, engineering part of the EAMCET will be held on May 4, 5 and 6 while the test for agriculture and veterinary sciences will be held on May 9 and 11.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.