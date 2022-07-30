Telangana

EAMCET key released

The response sheets, preliminary key and the master question papers of the engineering stream of TS EAMCET-2002 have been placed on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates can download the response sheets and submit objections, if any, on the preliminary key till 5 pm on August 1 on the website.


