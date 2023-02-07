ADVERTISEMENT

EAMCET for engineering stream from May 7 to 11

February 07, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

Schedule for entrance examinations to educational courses announced

The Hindu Bureau

The EAMCET for engineering stream would be held from May 7 to 11 and agriculture and pharmacy from May 12, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education announced on Tuesday. It would be conducted by JNTU-Hyderabad.

As per the schedule released by the Council, the EdCET for admission to B.Ed course would be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University on May 18, ECET for lateral entry to diploma and B.Sc holders into engineering courses on May 20, LAWCET for three and five year LLB courses and PGLCET for LLM courses on May 25. Both ECET and law exams would be conducted by Osmania University.

The ICET which is the Integrated Common Entrance Test for admission to MBA and MCA courses would be conducted by Kakatiya University on May 26 and 27 and PGECET for regular PG courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture by JNTU-Hyderabad from May 29 to June 1.

