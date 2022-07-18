Telangana

EAMCET engineering test from today

Special CorrespondentJuly 18, 2022 00:05 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 00:05 IST

All arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for engineering aspirants starting on Monday (July 18).

EAMCET convenor A. Goverdhan said the test will be held over three days till July 20 across six sessions.

This year, 1,72,241 candidates have registered for the engineering entrance test and 89 test centres in Telangana and 19 test centres in Andhra Pradesh have been set up. The exam will be conducted over two sessions — 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. About 29,000 candidates will be taking the exam in each session.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Officials said they will continue to stick to the rule of not allowing any student who comes even one minute late to the exam hall. Mr Goverdhan said candidates will be allowed into the exam hall 90 minutes before the scheduled time, and parents and students should make arrangements to come early to avoid any disappointment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All candidates have to carry a valid ID proof apart from the printout of admit card issued by JNTU-Hyderabad, failing which they will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, cameras, laptops, pagers, or headsets inside the test centre. They will not be allowed to leave the exam hall till the exam gets over.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...