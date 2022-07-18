EAMCET engineering test from today

Candidates arriving even a minute late won’t be allowed inside exam hall

All arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for engineering aspirants starting on Monday (July 18).

EAMCET convenor A. Goverdhan said the test will be held over three days till July 20 across six sessions.

This year, 1,72,241 candidates have registered for the engineering entrance test and 89 test centres in Telangana and 19 test centres in Andhra Pradesh have been set up. The exam will be conducted over two sessions — 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. About 29,000 candidates will be taking the exam in each session.

Officials said they will continue to stick to the rule of not allowing any student who comes even one minute late to the exam hall. Mr Goverdhan said candidates will be allowed into the exam hall 90 minutes before the scheduled time, and parents and students should make arrangements to come early to avoid any disappointment.

All candidates have to carry a valid ID proof apart from the printout of admit card issued by JNTU-Hyderabad, failing which they will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, cameras, laptops, pagers, or headsets inside the test centre. They will not be allowed to leave the exam hall till the exam gets over.