EAMCET date changed

The engineering test of Telangana EAMCET will start a day earlier than the original schedule and will be held on May 4,5,7 and 8.

It was to be held on May 5,6 and 7 earlier. However, the agriculture test of EAMCET will be held on the earlier dates of May 9 and 11, TSCHE chairman, T. Papi Reddy said.

There will be two sessions on engineering test on May 4, one session on May 5 and two sessions on May 7. If the number of applicants increase, it will also be held on May 8. Similarly, the LAWCET and PG-LAWCET will be held from May 28 to 31.