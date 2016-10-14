Telangana

eTrading of cotton opposed

Brewing anger:Irate traders protesting against the introduction of e-National Agricultural Market facility in Khammam Agricultural Marketyard on Thursday.— PHOTO: G.N. RAO

Farmers stage demonstration demanding resumption of trade

Cotton trading was suspended for several hours at the cotton marketyard here on Thursday, when a section of traders stalled the auction opposing introduction of e-National Agricultural Market (NAM), a national e-trading platform, at the Khammam Agricultural Marketyard.

A majority of the traders refused to participate in the e-trading of cotton citing various reasons, including ‘high moisture’ content in cotton brought to the marketyard by farmers.

Enraged over the suspension of trading, the agitated farmers staged a demonstration at the entrance of the yard demanding resumption of trade.

Tension breaks out

Tension broke out when some irate protesters allegedly ransacked the furniture in the store room and damaged glass windows.

The agitated traders relented only after the staff manning the cotton marketyard agreed to postpone the implementation of the e-trading till Saturday.

Trading resumed

The cotton trading resumed in the conventional open auction method in the afternoon, amid tight security arrangements made by the Three-Town police.

