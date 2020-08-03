e-Office started in more departments

e-Office, the software aimed at providing seamless movement of files and other administrative documents online, has been extended to eight more departments.

The government has decided to implement the software developed by the National Informatics Centre to ensure that paper work is avoided to the extent possible by uploading the files online. This will help in minimising person-to-person contact thereby reducing the scope for spreading of viruses like the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar launched e-Office in Health & Family Welfare, Planning, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, BC Welfare, SC Development Department, Minority Welfare, Tribal Welfare and Home departments in Secretariat besides the Pollution Control Board and Agriculture Commissioner’s office. With eight departments added on Monday, the total number of departments where the software is being used has gone up to 15.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to ensure that the software was deployed in the remaining departments within a week. He said the government had decided to introduce e-Office on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to improve efficiency, consistency and effectiveness of the government responses.

He said the software would help in enhancing transparency, accountability and reduce delays in the transactions. It would help in enabling officials concerned to work from anywhere and in turn, improves the efficiency of the administration.