E-office file system operational at NIT-Warangal

April 15, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
NIT-W director Bidyadhar Subudhi launching the e-office file system on the campus on Monday.

NIT-W director Bidyadhar Subudhi launching the e-office file system on the campus on Monday.

National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) on Monday launched an e-office file system here. A software developed by the National Informatics Centre under the Government of India, it aims at fostering governance marked by accountability, transparency and a transition towards a paperless office environment. Director of NIT-Warangal Bidyadhar Subudhi inaugurated the system. “The e-office initiative will facilitate our journey towards a paperless office, thereby minimising delays and enhancing efficiency,” he said. Registrar (in-charge) N.V. Umamahesh, head of Centre for Digital Infrastructure Services Rashmi Ranjan Rout, joint general manager of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. Vikrant Kumar and other staff members were present.

