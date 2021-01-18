e-EPIC cards from January 25

MEDAK

18 January 2021 18:49 IST

Download and take a print, says Chief Electoral Officer

Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goyal said that e-EPIC (electronic photo identity cards) will be available from January 25 as part of the National Voters Day celebrations and anyone can get a printout of these cards instantly.

Speaking to reporters along with in-charge Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy here on Monday, Mr. Shashank Goyal said that this was aimed at creating more convenience to the voters and they need not visit any office to get their EPIC. He has congratulated the district authorities for successfully completing the final voters list in the district by January 15. He has also interacted with tahsildars and took their feedback.

