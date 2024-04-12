GIFT a SubscriptionGift
E-commerce delivery person nabbed with 2 kg ganja

April 12, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Medchal zone, along with the Medchal police, nabbed two persons in possession of two kilograms of ganja.  

Officials said that Kaibarta Giridhari, 38, was sourcing the contraband from Odisha and was selling it for a higher price in the city to Nalla Rohit Kumar, 24, a delivery boy working with an e-commerce website.

“He purchased the contraband for ₹2,500 per kilogram and was selling the same for ₹10,000 per kilogram to Rohit, a resident of Secunderabad. Giridhari was earlier arrested by the Trimulgherry police in 2022 in a similar case,” said the officials. 

The two men, along with the seized contraband, were handed over to the Medchal police for interrogation.  

